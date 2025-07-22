Tirupati, Jul 22 (PTI) Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman BR Naidu on Tuesday inaugurated a food quality testing laboratory in Tirumala, which will test ghee and prasadam, officials said.

The chairman noted that samples, which had to be sent to other states for testing earlier can now be tested directly in Tirumala itself with state-of-the-art equipment, a release said.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: From Last Date To Submit Income Tax Return to Steps To File ITR Online and Documents Required, Here's Everything You Need To Know.

According to TTD executive officer J Syamala Rao, earlier there was no facility to test the quality of ghee in Tirumala and now for the first time equipment like GC (Gas Chromatograph) and HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatograph) have been installed.

He noted that this equipment has the ability to instantly analyze adulteration and quality percentage of ghee.

Also Read | National Flag Day 2025: What Do Saffron, White and Green Colours Represent in Tiranga? What Does Blue Ashoka Chakra Mean?.

Equipment worth Rs 75 lakh was donated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) of Gujarat, said Rao.

Further, he observed that lab staff and potu (kitchen) workers have undergone special training at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysore.

Moreover, he said arrangements have been made to check the quality of prasadams in this lab to provide results immediately.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)