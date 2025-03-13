New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Centre has procured 1,31,000 tonnes of tur so far under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), benefitting 89,219 farmers, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

Under the PSS for the 2024-25 Kharif season, the ministry has approved the procurement of a total of 13.22 lakh tonnes of tur from nine states -- Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the ministry, tur procurement has already started in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana.

"A total quantity of 1.31 lakh tonne of tur (arhar) has been procured in these states till March 11," the ministry said in a statement.

The procurement of tur in other states will also commence soon.

Tur procurement is also undertaken from the pre-registered farmers on the eSamridhi portals of cooperatives NAFED and NCCF.

The Price Support Scheme kicks in when the market prices of certain agri commodities fall below the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The scheme is designed to provide a safety net for farmers by ensuring they receive a minimum price for their produce, thereby, protecting them from market volatility and price fluctuations.

Apart from tur, the ministry has approved the procurement of 9.40 lakh tonne of masur and 1.35 lakh tonne of urad for the 2024-25 kharif season.

In Budget 2025, the government announced tur, masur and urad procurement to be undertaken 100 per cent to the production of the state till 2028-29 through central nodal agencies to achieve self-sufficiency in pulses in the country.

While pulse production has risen in the last few years, the country still depends on imports to meet the domestic shortages.

