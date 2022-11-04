New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) TVS Credit Services posted over a three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 96.24 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The NBFC promoted by TVS group had earned a profit of Rs 26.41 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Its total income surged 46 per cent year-on-year to Rs 962.34 core in the September 2022 quarter, TVS Credit Services said in a statement.

