Chennai, Mar 9 (PTI) Real estate developer Emerald Haven Realty Ltd has acquired a land parcel in Bengaluru in a move to strengthen its footprint in the southern region, the company said on Thursday.

The land covering three acres is located close to Rachenahalli Lake in northern Bengaluru and it is of key interest to the residential segment since the region is supported by a robust infrastructure development, according to the real estate firm, which is popularly known as TVS Emerald.

"We are proud to announce our third acquisition in Bengaluru after TVS Emerald Jardin, Singasandra and in Mission Road, CBD, Bengaluru. This acquisition in a high growth area will help us expand our footprint in Bengaluru," company president and CEO Sriram Iyer said in a statement.

"The connectivity to major business destinations and other developing social infrastructure makes this locality a lucrative investment option for home buyers," he said.

Emerald Haven Realty Ltd has delivered 2.4 million sq ft of residential developments in Chennai and has over 6.25 million sq ft under development projects, the company further said.

