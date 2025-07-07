Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) TVS Motors on Monday announced the launch of its two-wheeler, TVS Jupiter 110, in Nepal.

The two and three-wheeler maker said the scooter comes equipped with a next-gen engine and futuristic, first-in-segment features.

"TVS Jupiter has been an unwavering companion and has continuously fulfilled the diverse needs of its 7 million customers worldwide. The launch of the all-new Jupiter 110cc, a tech-savvy scooter boasting 15 first-in-class and 14 best-in-class features, will cater to the evolving preferences of customers in Nepal," a company release said.

Rahul Nayak, Sr Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, was quoted as saying that TVS Jupiter 110 "demonstrates our commitment to invest on customer expectations, engineering, technology, design and ergonomics, ahead of the curve."

"The scooter offers unmatched comfort and convenience with a blend of style, utility, and reliability. We are confident that the TVS Jupiter with its many first-in-segment features will further build our position in the two-wheeler market."

