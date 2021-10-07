Chennai, Oct 7 (PTI) Two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor on Thursday unveiled its latest offering-- 125cc scooter TVS Jupiter priced at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom New Delhi)-- widening its product portfolio in the country.

Equipped with a host a features including a new 125 cc engine, industry best mileage, best-in-segment acceleration, the scooter also has the largest under-seat storage, longest seat among many others, according to a press release.

"At TVS Motor Company, we have always focused on four parameters, scooterisation, premiumisation, investing in brands and product innovations. Since its inception in 2013, TVS Jupiter has been one of the most admired scooters in the country.." TVS Motor Company, Director and CEO, KN Radhakrishnan said in the release after the scooter was formally unveiled through the digital platform.

"The scooter customer of today seeks offerings that are aligned to their personal growth. We are confident that TVS Jupiter 125 will be a great fit for such evolving needs", he said.

TVS Motor Company, Senior Vice President (Marketing), commuters, corporate brand and dealer transformation, Aniruddha Haldar said, "with TVS Jupiter 125, we have created a robust offering with many firsts to its credit, ranging from industry first spacious under seat storage, which fits two full face helmets to the largest seat in the segment and superior mileage with ETFi and TVS intelliGO".

"We remain committed to progressing with our ever-evolving consumers and their needs as they go from strength to strength in their lives.", he added.

The scooter is fitted with a single-cylinder 4-stroke, air-cooled 124.8cc engine with a maximum power of 6kW @6500 rpm and torque of 10.5NM @4,500 rpm. It has an semi-digital speedometer with smart alerts, average and real-time mileage indicators.

The dynamic comfort and handling can be attributed to the front telescopic suspension and three-step adjustable rear shocks with monotube canister gas charge shock absorbers, the company said.

The Ecothrust Fuel injection technology delivers superior mileage, better startability, refinement and durability. TVS intelliGO enhances the riding comfort, mileage and reduces emissions by intelligently switching off the engine during long idling, it said. Other features include external fuel fill in the front, side stand indicator and engine inhibitor, all-in-one lock and mobile charger with front glove box.

Priced at Rs 73,400 (ex-showroom New Delhi), TVS Jupiter 125 is available in drum,drum alloy, and disc variants. It would be sold in dawn orange, indiblue, pristine white and titanium grey colors, the company said.

