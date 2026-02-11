Saitul (Mizoram) [India], February 11 (ANI): Acting on specific intelligence regarding the trafficking of narcotics in the general area Ngopa, Saitual district in Mizoram, Assam Rifles troops launched a joint operation along with Saitual Police and Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau on February 10.

During the operation, the troops intercepted a vehicle and, upon thorough checking, recovered 3.518 kgs of Morphine having an approximate value ₹ 3.5 Crores. The contraband was being transported by two persons Kasim and Mr Mukeem Ali. The apprehended persons, along with the recovered narcotics and vehicle, have been handed over to Police Station Saitual for further investigation and necessary legal action.

Also Read | 'No Data Sold, No Compromises Made': BJP's Point-by-Point Rebuttal to LoP Rahul Gandhi's Charges.

This successful recovery underscores the Assam Rifles' unwavering commitment to combating smuggling and eradicating drug menace in Mizoram.

On January 26, Assam Rifles successfully recovered 339 bags of illegal areca nuts from the Tlangnuam area of Aizawl. The total market value of the seized consignment is estimated to be ₹1 crore and 80 lakhs.

Also Read | CBI Arrests Delhi Jal Board Employee and Private Individual in Bribery Case Related to Water Bill Settlement.

According to a release from the Headquarters Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), the operation was carried out on the basis of timely intelligence inputs regarding the storage of contraband. Consequently, the Assam Rifles launched an operation that culminated in the seizure of a consignment and three vehicles, and the arrest of three individuals, who were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Aizawl, for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles, along with the local community, celebrated the 77th Republic Day on Monday with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit at Srikona, Borobekra, Kadamtala, New Kaiphundai, Kaimai and Nungba. The event witnessed active participation from students, teachers and local residents, making it a memorable occasion. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)