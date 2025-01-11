Palghar, Jan 11 (PTI) Two persons wanted for the murder of a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district last year have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Rohan Vishwanath Singh (28) and Akhilesh Yadav (24), were apprehended from Virar on Friday, an official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale said the duo were part of a gang of 12 persons who allegedly abducted one Sudhir Kunjbihari Singh (27) on January 12, last year.

They took the victim to Goraipada in an autorickshaw, attacked him with sharp weapons and killed him, he said.

The official said the accused were booked under sections 302 (murder), 364 (kidnapping or abducting to murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

Seven of the alleged accused were already arrested, and five were absconding since the murder, he said.

Based on a tip-off, the two absconding men were nabbed from the Bhatpada area of Virar, the official said, adding that the police are hunting for the remaining three men.

