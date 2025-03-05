Bengaluru, Mar 5 (PTI) Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation on Wednesday announced that two of its employees have been selected to represent Team India in the Qatar International Kabaddi Championship 2025.

The tournament will be held in Doha, Qatar, from March 13 to March 17, 2025.

Also Read | Who Is Jaykumar Gore? Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra BJP Minister of Molesting, Sending Nude Photos to Woman.

According to BMTC, Vinay Kumar V and Y D Shashidhar, both serving as conductors, will be participating in the tournament.

"BMTC remains committed to supporting and encouraging its employees in their training and participation in the championship," read the statement.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 5: Eva Mendes, Biju Patnaik, Harry Maguire and Hiten Tejwani - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)