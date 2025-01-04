New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Two criminals involved in a recent firing incident were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Vivek Vihar area of Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Saturday

The accused have been identified as Bobby alias Atul (19) and Paras Sharma alias Prince (26).

"The two men were involved in a firing incident that took place on January 2. Our team received an information about the accused and the accused were tracked to CBD Ground in Anand Vihar area," a police officer said.

When confronted, the accused opened fire, hitting officers' bulletproof jackets. The police fired warning shots before precision shots to the suspects' legs subdued them. Both were immediately given medical attention, the officer said.

The accused are history-sheeters, he said, adding that further investigation into the matter is underway.

