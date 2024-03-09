New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Two critically-ill patients and a medical team were airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter from a helipad in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the IAF said.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force (IAF) also shared photographs of the aircraft and aid being provided.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

"IAF swiftly responded to an urgent request from the Himachal Pradesh government for a Casevac sortie from Stingri Helipad earlier this morning. Two critically ill patients and a medical team were airlifted by a Mi-17 V5 helicopter to Bhuntar airfield, saving lives. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam," the IAF said in its post.

Stingri Helipad is located in Lahaul while Bhuntar airfield is in Kullu district of the hill state.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)