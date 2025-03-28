New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two drug peddlers from north Delhi's Narela area and seized 348 grams of heroin valued approximately at Rs 70 lakh from them, an officer said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rasal Pathan alias Thandu (33) and Rahim Khan (27), both residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Rasal Pathan has three previous cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and robbery, the officer said.

He said a police team intercepted the two suspects in Narela on March 27, acting on a tip-off. During the search, they seized 348 grams of heroin and a scooter used for drug peddling from them.

Narela police has registered a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the officer said.

He added that an investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other links in the drug network.

