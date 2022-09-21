New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Two entities on Wednesday offloaded dairy company Dodla Dairy Ltd's shares for Rs 106 crore through open market transactions.

According to block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings Pte sold 18,31,434 shares while Sunil Reddy Dodla -- one of the promoters of Dodla Dairy -- disposed of 1,95,000 shares of the company.

TPG Dodla sold 3.07 per cent stake while Sunil Dodla offloaded 0.32 per cent holding in the company.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 525 apiece, taking the combined transaction size to Rs 106.38 crore.

As of the June quarter, TPG Dodla Dairy Holdings owned 9.80 per cent stake while Sunil Reddy Dodla held 13.20 per cent in the company, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech International picked up the shares at the same price.

Shares of Dodla Dairy closed 1.93 per cent higher at Rs 530 on NSE.

