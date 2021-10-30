Nagaon (Assam), Oct 30 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a fake gold statue in Assam's Nagaon district on Saturday, police said.

A police team, acting on specific information, carried out a search operation near Mohkhuli Maternity Hospital under Itachali police outpost and apprehended the two, hailing from Nagaon district, they said.

The statue has been seized.

An investigation is underway, a police officer added.

