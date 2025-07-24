Gurugram, Jul 24 (PTI) The Gurugram Cyber police here has arrested two men for allegedly duping people by luring them to invest in IPOs through a fake mobile application, official said on Thursday.

The accused, Sharad Kant Mishra (32) of Patel Nagar and Yatin Kumar (30) of Janakpuri in Delhi, were arrested from the national capital, police said.

A local had filed a complaint on July 7, saying that an unidentified person convinced him to invest in IPOs of companies through a fraudulent app and siphoned money from his bank account, they said.

An FIR was lodged at the Cyber Crime (South) police station, following which the accused were identified and nabbed.

During interrogation, they revealed that Rs 2 lakh from the defrauded amount was transferred to a firm's bank account linked to the accused, police said.

"The two later sold the firm's bank account to another person for Rs 30,000," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan said, adding that further questioning is underway.

