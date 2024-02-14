Banda (UP), Feb 14 (PTI) Two persons were killed and as many injured on Wednesday in a firecracker explosion during a programme organised by the tourism department in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded from the government a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased.

Chitrakoot District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Anand said the incident took place during the two-day Bundelkhand Gaurav Mahotsav being organised by the tourism department in the ground of Chitrakoot Inter College.

The fireworks display event was scheduled for Wednesday evening and the crackers were kept built behind a stage, Anand said.

However, at around 3.15 pm, the firecrackers suddenly exploded and two persons working nearby died on the spot and two others suffered serious burn injuries, he added.

The DM said the deceased and injured persons are yet to be identified. Both the injured have been sent to a hospital in nearby Prayagraj district.

"The accident is being investigated in depth. Action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the DM said.

The SP chief condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

In a post on microblogging platform X, Yadav said, "The explosion at the Bundelkhand Mahotsav is very sad. Tribute to the dead. The BJP government, taking moral responsibility, should give a compensation of Rs 1 crore each to the families of the deceased."

