Mainpuri (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) Two men were killed and one was seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding pickup vehicle here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Bighrai village under Dannahar police station limits on Tuesday.

Inspector Virendra Pal Singh said Ravi Katheria (40), a labourer and resident of Gulab Bagh, was on his way to Shikohabad on a motorcycle, along with his friend Mahendra (45), a barber from the Ram Lila Maidan area, and Raman from the Mainpuri Kotwali police circle area, when the speeding pickup vehicle hit the two-wheeler, causing it to overturn.

Ravi and Mahendra were trapped under the vehicle and died on the spot while Raman was seriously injured. He was rushed to a hospital. Police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, Singh said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation has been launched, he said.

