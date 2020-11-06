Baripada, Nov 6 (PTI) Two labourers were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Brahmanamara village when a brick loaded truck overturned as the driver lost over the vehicle, said Kuni Beshra, Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) of Morada Police Station.

Also Read | Tata Harrier CAMO Edition Launched in India at Rs 16.50 Lakh; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The injured labourers were admitted to Kishantandi Community Health Centre, he said.

The driver of the truck was absconding after the accident, the IIC said.

Also Read | Chennai: Techie Tricks Job-Seekers and Earns Crores; Arrested by Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)