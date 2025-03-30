New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Delhi Police have apprehended three people, including two minors, for allegedly killing a man over a monetary dispute, officials said on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Dilshad (20), was found injured near a park in New Usmanpur area on Friday evening. He was rushed to JPC Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police sources said that the accused killed Dilshad over Rs 500 which they were trying to snatch from him.

A team analysed CCTV footage, leading them to three suspects in Shastri Park. One of the accused was identified as Sheikh Pyare (18). The other two are minors.

Police recovered the murder weapon, a knife, and the victim's mobile phone from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime. Further investigation is ongoing.

