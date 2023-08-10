Amaravati, Aug 10 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday nominated two new members, Karri Padma Sree and Kumbha Ravibabu, to the Legislative Council.

Nazeer nominated them under the Governor's quota upon the completion of the six-year terms of Chadipiralla Sivanatha Reddy and N M D Farooq.

"I, Syed Abdul Nazeer, Governor of AP, hereby nominate the following two persons (Padma Sree & Ravibabu) to be members of APLC," said Nazeer in the gubernatorial order.

He nominated them exercising the powers conferred under Article 171 of the Constitution of India.

According to Sections 156 and 157 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, these two MLC seats have to be nominated by the Governor.

The terms of Reddy and Farooq lapsed on July 20.

