New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two Nigerian nationals and an Indian drug peddler and recovered over 137 grams of cocaine from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

Police arrested a local peddler, Saddam Hussain alias Guddu (27), on July 16. He was caught with 10.44 grams of cocaine in the Prashant Vihar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

During the interrogation, Hussain disclosed that he was working on commission and used to deliver cocaine in Rohini, Netaji Subhash Place, Paschim Vihar and Pitampura areas. He said he received instructions through social media from a Nigerian national whose identity was initially unknown, the DCP said.

Subsequently, CCTV footage from the Mehrauli area was scanned, leading the police to identify the Nigerian source near Chandan Hola village. Following a 10-km surveillance trail using over 200 CCTV cameras, the police located the hideout in Mehrauli.

Two Nigerian nationals, Daniel Chukwuebuka (26) and Klevi (28), were arrested following a raid at their rented residence. Police recovered 115.17 grams and 11.86 grams of cocaine from their possession, along with a scooter used in drug deliveries, he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

