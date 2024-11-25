Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two members of a family died and two others fell ill after consuming roasted chickpeas in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Barwala village of Narsera area on Sunday evening, Assistant Food Commissioner Vineet Kumar said.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2024: Read Full Text of Preamble to Constitution of India on Samvidhan Divas.

The family members purchased chickpeas from a local market and shortly after eating them, they began vomiting, Kumar said.

He said that Kalua (45) and Golu (8) died soon after, while two others, who fell ill, are receiving treatment at a local hospital, he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 25 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to Lovekush, a relative of the affected family, the chickpeas were purchased from the local Daulatpur market.

He said that after eating them, the family members began experiencing severe health issues.

Kumar said that a team from the Food Department has been dispatched to investigate the matter.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the source and quality of the chickpeas," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)