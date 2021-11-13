Jalpaiguri (WB), Nov 13 (PTI) Two persons died in a road accident on Saturday after the car carrying them hit a roadside on a National Highway in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said.

The accident happened on NH- 31C near Khunia More under the jurisdiction of Nagrakata police station.

The driver lost control over the vehicle near a culvert and hit the tree.

The car was travelling at high speed towards Chalsa from Nagrakata area along the highway, police said.

One passenger died on the spot, while the other died at a hospital, a police officer said.

One of the deceased was identified as Alex Lamgabe (30), a resident of Mirik in Darjeeling district, while the identity of the other person was yet to be ascertained.

The police have seized the mangled car and started an investigation.

Six people have died in the Nagrakata area in the past week after their vehicles lost control and crashed into trees, the police said.

