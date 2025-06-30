Berhampur (Odisha) Jun 30 (PTI) Two men were murdered in the last two days in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Monday.

Police cracked one of these murders and arrested the accused on Monday, an officer said.

According to the police, the body of Tulu Patra (40) was recovered from his house at Bhismagiri under Digapahandi police station limits on Monday morning.

During the investigation, it was ascertained that one of his relatives, identified as K Santosh Patra (32) of the same village attacked him with a baton when he was sleeping and he died on the spot, said SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M.

A long-standing dispute between the families was stated to be the cause of the incident, the SP said.

Police sent the body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here for post-mortem and arrested the accused. Further investigation is under progress, they said.

In another case, a 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some miscreants at Brahmanapalli under Chhatrapur police station limits on Sunday. The deceased was identified as A Lachheyya, said Debasish Mohanty, inspector in charge (IIC), Chhatrapur police station.

A murder case has been lodged and an inquiry initiated, he said.

