New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Delhi Police on Sunday arrested two wanted criminals involved in about 80 cases, including that of armed robbery, after a shootout in west Delhi, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off about the duo's location in Madipur, multiple teams were formed to cover all possible exit routes in the area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Vichitra Veer, said.

"The suspects were spotted at around 4:30 am. They opened fire when police asked them to stop, hitting the bulletproof jackets of some police personnel though no one was injured," the DCP said.

The accused duo sustained gunshot injuries on their legs when police fired back, and they are being treated at a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Kapoor, a known criminal from Dwarka district, and Rinku, a history-sheeter from Khyala in west Delhi, the DCP said.

"Collectively, they were involved in nearly 80 criminal cases, included that of armed robbery, in Delhi and and Madhya Pradesh," the officer said.

