New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Uber India Systems has reported a narrowing of losses to Rs 89 crore for the financial year 2023-24, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Its revenues for FY24 stood at about Rs 3,860 crore, rising 41 per cent over the last financial year.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 20 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

An email query by PTI to Uber about the financial performance did not elicit a response.

"Uber India Systems Limited, a ridesharing, taxi cab, and transportation network company reported its revenues for the financial year 2023-24 as Rs 3,860 crore, a 41 per cent jump since the last financial year. The company further reported a net loss of Rs 89 crore during the same fiscal," Tofler said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, March 19, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as Rs 3,977 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)