New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Home-grown ReNew Power on Thursday said it has received 'B' rating from the UK-based CDP for actions taken to cut emissions.

CDP, formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project, is a not-for-profit organisation that runs a global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities and states to manage their environmental impact.

Also Read | COVID-19: Over 6 in 10 Indians Avoiding Coronavirus Vaccine’s Booster Shot Due to Heart Attack Fears, Says Report.

"ReNew makes a strong debut at the CDP ratings for climate change actions and transparency. ReNew has received a 'B' rating for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop a low-carbon economy," ReNew Power said in a statement.

CDP invites thousands of companies from across the globe each year to disclose their environmental data. In order to receive an 'A' or 'B' rating, companies must demonstrate awareness of their business' impact on the environment, deforestation and water security, and fully disclose the appropriate actions taken to reduce these in line with the United Nations' climate change agreement.

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak: Mandatory Coronavirus Sampling Tests for All International Passengers if Necessary, Says Mansukh Mandaviya.

Globally, more than 15,000 companies have disclosed their data with CDP, the statement said.

Chief Sustainability Officer of ReNew Power Vaishali Nigam Sinha said, "Our performance, as recognised by CDP, across emissions disclosure and verification, risk management processes, and governance lays the foundation for us to be a global benchmark in corporate sustainability in the coming years."

ReNew Power is one of the largest renewable energy independent power producers globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)