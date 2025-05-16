Haridwar, May 16 (PTI) A four-year-old girl who was kidnapped on May 13 was found dead near a railway tunnel here by her father on Friday, with police suspecting that she was raped and killed by her kidnapper.

Haridwar Kotwali incharge Ritesh Shah said prima facie it appears that she was strangulated to death.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

He said a post-mortem is being conducted, which will confirm the cause of her death and also whether she was raped or not.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The officer said that her alleged kidnapper, a scrap dealer, acquainted to the parents who live in a slum in the Rodi Belwala area here, is on the run.

The child's body was found by her father who brought it to the police station, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobal visited the spot where the girl's body was found to collect evidence.

The child's father had lodged a complaint on May 13 saying his daughter was missing and expressed suspicion that a scrap dealer named Suraj whom he knew had kidnapped her, police said.

Efforts are underway to nab the accused, they added.

The police has also released his photos and appealed to people to inform Haridwar Kotwali if they have any information about him on the following number: 9411112827.

Shah said the accused is a drug addict with a bald head, but he sometimes wears a cap or a wig.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)