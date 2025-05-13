Bijnor (UP), May 13 (PTI) A man and his son, both accused in murder of a relative, were arrested after an encounter here, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Zulfikar and his son Rehan.

Elaborating on the case, Nagina Circle Officer Anjani Kumar said a 16-year-old boy named Chand from Alhedadpur Kopa village had gone missing since May 7 evening. On May 11, his body was found near a canal under Dhamapur police station limits.

During investigation, the names of Chand's uncle Zulfikar and his son Rehan surfaced as suspects. Police said Chand and Zulfikar have had a dispute in the past.

On Tuesday morning, police intercepted a speeding car heading towards Nagina at the Islamabad crossing. Upon being stopped, the occupants opened fire on the police. In retaliatory firing, Zulfikar and Rehan were shot on their legs.

After being apprehended, they were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A country-made pistol and recovered from the accused, they said, adding that a search is on for two other suspects in the case -- ?Naeem and Danish.

