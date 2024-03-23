Bhubaneswar, Mar 23 (PTI) An undertrial prisoner, lodged at Keonjhar district jail, died at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack on Saturday, police said.

The undertrial prisoner identified as Ajay Das, 25, of Bhodabahali village was lodged at the jail on charges of misbehaving with a minor girl.

He allegedly attempted suicide by hanging at Keonjhar district jail on Friday.

"He was rescued in critical condition and rushed to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. He was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after his condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed at the hospital", Keonjhar district jail superintendent Kanhar Marandi told reporters.

However, Das's brother alleged that the jail authorities were responsible for his death. "We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident", he said.

