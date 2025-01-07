Mangaluru (Karnataka) Jan 7 (PTI) Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council (MLC) Ivan D'Souza said that an inquiry committee comprising councillors and experts will be formed to address the issue of nearly half of Mangaluru receiving unfiltered water.

He stated that a fact-finding report would be prepared and submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his visit to the district on January 17.

Speaking at a joint press conference with opposition members of the MCC on Monday, D'Souza raised concerns about the continued supply of untreated sewage-mixed water, despite scientific reports identifying the Netravati as one of the 13 most polluted rivers in Karnataka.

"If residents experience health issues due to the supply of unfiltered water, the MCC administration will be directly responsible," D'Souza said.

He questioned why the issue had not been brought to the government's attention earlier and mentioned that the Urban Development Minister had also been apprised of the matter.

A formal request for state intervention has been made, he added.

Currently, treated water is supplied to the old Mangaluru region from the Bendoorwell treatment plant, but areas such as Baikampady, Panambur, and Surathkal receive direct water supply from the Thumbay dam without purification.

"Even after reports confirmed that Netravati's water is contaminated, no steps have been taken to ensure purification. We will launch an agitation, if necessary," said D'Souza.

D'Souza further pointed out that despite crores of rupees being spent on underground drainage systems, sewage treatment plants (STPs), and wet wells under the Smart City project, sewage flow into storm water drains has increased fifty-fold over the past decade.

He also alleged that lakes developed at great expense have now turned into sewage reservoirs.

Questioning the silence of two local MLAs on the issue, he demanded accountability from elected representatives.

Opposition leader Anil Kumar, and councillors Shashidhar Hegde, Praveenchandra Alva, Samsuddin, Keshav, and Bhaskar K, along with former Mayor Harinath, were present at the press conference.

