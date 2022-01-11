Mangaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) The body of a man with head and torso separated was found near the BC road railway station here Monday night, police said.

The body is yet to be identified. It is suspected that he died by suicide jumping in front of a train at night.

Mangaluru railway police visited the spot and are making further enquiries, the sources said.

