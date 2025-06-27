Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday inaugurated several development projects here worth Rs 100 crore aimed at strengthening education and infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as under his able leadership the "Viksit Bharat" dream is moving towards becoming a reality.

He said Chandigarh has become the first union territory in the country to fully implement the three new criminal laws, marking a historic step in citizen-centric justice reforms.

These efforts reflect the city's commitment to smart, inclusive growth, Kumar said

Later in a post on X, he also said that Chandigarh is setting benchmarks in smart governance with 100 percent rooftop solar achievement ahead of target, robust digital infrastructure and a strong focus on citizen safety.

The commendable efforts of the city's police in curbing drug abuse, tackling cybercrime and ensuring women's safety are driving visible change on the ground, he said.

The minister also said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chandigarh reflects the true spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" and is on the path to becoming a model city for "Viksit Bharat 2047".

In Government College of Commerce and Business Administration here Kumar inaugurated a hostel block for boys and girls. He also inaugurated an extension block of government senior secondary school in Kajheri, construction of IT block in government post graduate college in Sector 46 and the installation of 2500 kw floating solar power plant at water works in Sector 39.

He also laid foundation stone for the construction of 144 houses in Chandigarh Armed Police Complex, Dhanas.

Among those present on the occasion included Chandigarh Mayor, Harpreet Kaur Babla, Chief Secretary here Rajeev Verma, and Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain.

