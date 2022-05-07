New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Kuba on Saturday launched two new products of state-run Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd (RCF).

Also Read | Kerala PSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 198 Police Constable Posts at keralapsc.gov.in; Check Details Here.

These include a new grade of NPK fertiliser 'Suphala 10:26:26' which is suitable for all crops and types of soils, and 'VIPULA 10:10:10', developed by RCF's Research and Development unit.

Also Read | Cyclone Asani Won't Make Landfall in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but Move Parallel to Coast, Says IMD.

The minister unveiled these products at RCF Trombay unit at Chembur, Mumbai, an official statement said.

Suphala 10:26:26 is a balanced fertilizer and is suitable for all crops and soils. It contains phosphorus and potassium in one of the highest ratios among the NPK fertilisers.

Suphala improves the root growth and development, and maximises plant vigour. It also increases the number of tillers in case of paddy, sugarcane, wheat and number of branches in cotton, fruits and vegetables. It improves the number of fruits, tubers, bolls, grains, while the sugar content in sugarcane and starch content in potatoes.

In the case of Vipula, the liquid concentrate form ensures better availability and utilization of nutrients by the plants. It is a homogenous formulation which can be applied either through soil drenching, drip irrigation and foliar spray.

Use of this helps increase yield to an extent of 30 per cent in wheat and 21 per cent in rice. It increases the shelf life of the crop produce. It is economically priced at Rs 250 for a bottle of 250 ml, which is sufficient for one acre of land.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)