Itanagar, Apr 8 (PTI) Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi conducted a review meeting during his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh's Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district to assess the implementation of various government schemes, programmes and projects.

The Union for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), expressed satisfaction over the district's performance in executing central schemes and emphasised that the benefits must reach the intended beneficiaries, officials said.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana April 2025 Installment Date: Know When Will Women Beneficiaries Receive 10th Kist of INR 1,500 in Maharashtra.

He said that any challenges faced by the district administration would be taken up at the highest level to work out solutions and urged all stakeholders to work in alignment with the Union government's developmental goals.

Special focus was laid on issues such as the student-teacher ratio, distribution of scholarships and stipends, public distribution system coverage, healthcare access, provision of drinking and tap water in rural households, village connectivity, electricity access, functioning of Anganwadi centres, irrigation facilities, skill development initiatives, and the law-and-order situation in the district.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 8, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dambuk MLA Puinnyo Apum raised the need for establishing a branch of the State Bank of India in Dambuk to aid in the implementation of subsidy-linked schemes and also sought a comprehensive water supply scheme to meet the demands of the growing population in Dambuk and the DMP campsite.

During his visit, the Union Minister interacted with students, village elders and locals at Jia-II government secondary school and briefed them on the significance of vocational education in the MSME sector.

He also inspected ongoing MGNREGA and PMAY(G) project sites, interacted with beneficiaries, and visited the water treatment plant and Primary Health Centre at Jia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)