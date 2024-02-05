Mathura (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) A 17-year-old delinquent lodged in a government observation home allegedly strangled himself using a muffler, police said on Monday.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Information about the incident was received on Monday morning, wherein the caller informing that the minor delinquent residing in the 'rajakiya sampreshan grah' (government observation home) had allegedly died by suicide by tying a muffler around his neck, said Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey.

The incident too place on Sunday night, Pandey said.

On beng informed, the SSP and DM reached the spot, inspected the body and sent it for post-mortem, the police said.

The SSP said that two days ago, he was presented in a court by the police for allegedly kidnapping a teenage girl and trying to marry her against her will.

The court had sent him to the government observation home in judicial custody, he added.

Meanwhile, the brother of the deceased alleged that he was murdered, and the officials of the government observation home and police were covering it up by "calling it a suicide".

"We have asked for the CCTV footage of his room (number 6) but it is not being given to us," he claimed.

