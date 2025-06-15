Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Police here arrested two robbers following an encounter and recovered Rs 7.5 lakh of the cash they had looted from a stamp vendor earlier this month, officials said.

The arrests were made on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday by the Teela Mor police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shalimar Garden Atul Kumar Singh said, "The police acted on information regarding the robbery that occurred on June 10 near the Oxy Homes society on Teela Mor road, targeting a stamp vendor."

Based on the intelligence, a police team were checking vehicles in the area on Saturday night. During the checking, police personnel intercepted a black SUV to stop.

"Instead of complying, the driver sped the vehicle but were cornered by the police. Finding themselves encircled, the two occupants exited the vehicle and opened fire on the police team. Both the robbers sustained bullet injuries to their legs in the retaliatory fire," the ACP said.

The arrested accused were identified as Ankit and Kartik, both aged 23 and natives of Ghitora village in Baghpat district. Police recovered two country-made pistols, two live cartridges, as many spent cartridges, and Rs 7.5 lakh in cash from the looted amount from their possession.

"The two have confessed to their involvement in the robbery and have been sent for medical treatment. They will be transferred to jail thereafter," he said.

