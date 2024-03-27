Auraiya (UP) , Mar 27 (PTI) Eight people were arrested for kidnapping and killing a jeweller's son for ransom, police said on Wednesday.

On March 23, the body of Subhaan (12) was found inside a suitcase in Delhi, a day after he was abducted from Auraiya's Ervakatra town, they said.

According to police, his neighbour Siraj alias Munna, along with others, had kidnapped the boy for a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. They locked the child inside a suitcase and took him to Delhi.

Police traced the kidnappers' location to Delhi. During the investigation, they recovered a suitcase from the car parked near Sai Temple. Upon opening it, Subhaan's body was found inside tied with a rope, they said.

Following this, Awadhesh was arrested and on his disclosure, Ashish Mishra, Jatin Diwakar and Ravi Kumar were also nabbed.

When the police were returning from Delhi, the kidnappers' accomplices -- Ankit, Riyaz Siddiqui, Deepak and Shobhan -- started firing at the police party. Eight accused were injured in the retaliatory firing by the police, they said.

SP Charu Nigam said prima facie Subhaan died of suffocation due to being locked in the suitcase.

The kidnappers are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Auraiya, police said.

