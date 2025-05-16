Maharajganj (UP), May 16 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Maharajganj district's Nautanwa area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the accused, identified as Hari Darshan, allegedly lured the girl from outside her home to his house under some pretext and then raped her, Atish Kumar Singh, additional superintendent of police, said.

Also Read | PF Withdrawal via UPI, ATM: EPFO May Allow Instant Withdrawal of Provident Fund Through UPI and ATMs by May-End, Here's What We Know About It.

The victim later disclosed the incident to her family members, who filed a police complaint.

"A case has been registered under charges of rape and the POCSO Act. The girl has been sent for medical examination, and a search is underway to arrest the accused," said the officer.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Meghna Friday Lottery Result of May 16 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)