Karachi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Even though the city administration has issued an official price list for essential commodities, shopkeepers continue to charge significantly higher prices during Ramazan, according to a report by Dawn.

The situation highlights the authorities' inability to rein in soaring prices. As a result, consumers are bearing the brunt of ineffective enforcement measures.

Pushcart vendors selling fruits and vegetables are operating without displaying official price lists. Bananas are being sold at PKR 200-300 per dozen, whereas the government-fixed rate stands at PKR 237. Only lower-quality bananas are available at PKR 150 per dozen.

Melons are reportedly scarce and of inferior quality, yet customers are paying PKR 300 per kg compared to the official price of PKR 262 per kg, Dawn reported.

Several retailers are avoiding purchasing melons from the wholesale market due to their high cost. Guava, another popular item during Ramazan, is being sold at PKR 200-300 per kg despite its regulated price of PKR 150-152 per kg.

Apples and pomegranates have official rates of PKR 340 and PKR 239 per kg, respectively, but are being sold at PKR 400-500 and PKR 250-300 per kg, according to the Dawn report.

Watermelon is priced at PKR 150-180 per kg in the market, exceeding its official rate of PKR 115 per kg.

High-quality, large-sized oranges are being sold at PKR 300-400 per dozen, far above the government's fixed price of PKR 136.

The official rate of cheeku is PKR 150 per kg, yet retailers are charging between PKR 250 and PKR 300 per kg, as cited by Dawn.

Onions and potatoes, among the most in-demand staples, have official prices of PKR 35 and PKR 23 per kg, but are being sold at PKR 50-60 and PKR 40-50 per kg, respectively.

The administration has set the retail prices of live broiler chicken and chicken meat at PKR 332 and PKR 500 per kg; however, these are being sold at PKR 400 and PKR 550-600 per kg, respectively, the Dawn report added. (ANI)

