Jaunpur (UP), April 2 (PTI) A final-year BSc student of biotechnology at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room soon after talking to her fiance over phone, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Jaunpur on Tuesday night when Shivangi Mishra (22), who was set to tie the knot with her fiance on November 25, reportedly took the extreme step, Superintendent of Police, Kaustubh, said.

A resident of Kotwalpur village under the Jalalpur police station limits, Mishra was staying in room No. 35 at Laxmibai Women's Hostel.

According to her hostelmates, Shivangi was engaged in a loud conversation around 11 pm. When the noise subsided, they called her but she did not respond.

After repeated knocks on her door went unanswered, the other students alerted the hostel warden who informed the university authorities.

As they broke open the door, Mishra was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a 'dupatta' tied around her neck, the SP said.

She was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival, the officer said, adding that the body has been shifted to the mortuary for autopsy.

"Preliminary inquiries suggest that she may have been under stress over her upcoming wedding. However, police are probing the case from all possible angles," the SP said.

