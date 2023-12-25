Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday directed officials to finalise a Green Hydrogen Policy and encourage the firms working in the sector with maximum incentives.

Reviewing the draft policy at a meeting, he told the officials to consult investors and other stakeholders so that maximum benefits could be accrued from the policy.

Green hydrogen, being clean energy, helps in achieving the net zero target and must be encouraged, Adityanath said.

Land should be made available to companies operating in the green hydrogen sector and they should be provided with other benefits such as exemption from stamp duty, electricity duty, and capital and interest subsidies, he said.

The chief minister directed officials to study the similar policies of various states before finalizing the policy.

