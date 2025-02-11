Bareilly (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his three-year-old niece last year.

In his order passed on Monday, Additional District Judge (POCSO) Kumar Mayank also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on convict Umakant alias Gabbar, Special Public Prosecutor Subhav Mishra said on Tuesday.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 12 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

The girl was raped on October 2, 2024, and a case was registered against Umakant on October 4 at Bhutta police station in Bareilly district, Mishra said.

He said that charges were framed against the accused on November 13.

Also Read | New Manipur CM: Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh, and Thokchom Radheshyam Singh Among Frontrunners for Chief Minister's Post After N Biren Singh's Sudden Exit.

The judge held Umakant, a resident of Bhutta police station area, guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment and ordered him to be kept in jail till his last breath, Mishra said.

Apart from this, a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed on him. The fine amount will be given to the survivor for her rehabilitation, the special public prosecutor added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)