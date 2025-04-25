Mainpuri (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) A local court has sentenced a man to rigorous life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in 2015.

Special Judge, POCSO Act, Jetendra Misra on Thursday also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict Manoj, special prosecutor under the POCSO Act Anup Yadav said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 25, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The case originated on September 2, 2015, when the mother of the 12-year-old victim filed an FIR stating that her daughter had gone to their fields and had not returned. An extensive search throughout the night proved futile. The girl's body was discovered the following morning in a garden," government prosecutor Vishwajit Singh Rathore said.

"The subsequent postmortem revealed that the minor had been raped and then murdered," he said.

Also Read | UPSC NDA Result 2025: Union Public Service Commission Likely To Release NA 1 Exam Results Soon on upsc.gov.in; Know How To Check and Download PDF.

During the investigation, Manoj, a resident of the Mohammadabad police station area in Farrukhabad district, emerged as the suspect.

"Police arrested Manoj and filed a charge sheet against him for the rape and murder of the minor girl," Rathore added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)