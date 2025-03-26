Ballia (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three brothers to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in a nearly seven-year-old case.

District and Session Judge Amit Pal Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on the convicts on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said.

The case stems from an incident on January 31, 2020, when assailants entered the home of Umesh Chandra Verma in Sri Nagar village and attacked his daughter, Anshu Verma, and his wife, Bindu Devi, with sharp weapons.

Bindu Devi succumbed to her injuries.

Police then filed a charge sheet against Sandeep Verma and his brothers, Bablu and Pintu Verma.

