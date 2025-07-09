Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 9 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a woman during a robbery in 2011, officials said on Wednesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikant on Tuesday convicted Rahul Mittal, Saurabh Verma, and Naushad under Sections 302 (murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on each of them.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh Today, July 9, 2025: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed? Have Schools Announced Holiday? Will Public Transport Be Operational? Know What's Open and What's Likely To Be Shut.

Government counsel Ashish Tyagi told PTI that the incident occurred on August 3, 2011 in Reshu Vihar locality.

According to the prosecution, the three accused broke into the house of Kavita Aggarwal with the intent to rob. When she resisted the robbery attempt, her throat was slit, leading to her death on the spot.

Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2025: From Mahatma Gandhi to Jawaharlal Nehru, Check Full List of Indians Who Have Won or Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize As Pakistan and Israel Nominate US President Donald Trump for 2025 Award.

An FIR was lodged by the victim's husband, Prahlad Aggarwal against unidentified persons.

Following the investigation, the involvement of Mittal, Verma, and Naushad was established, Tyagi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)