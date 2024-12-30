Barabanki (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A drug smuggler who was arrested with morphine here escaped from police custody following which two policemen including a sub-inspector were suspended and a case was lodged against a home guard jawan, officials said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said Asgar Ali from Mohammadpur village of Subeha area, was arrested near Ratauli underpass late Saturday.

Police seized 252 grams of morphine worth Rs 25 lakh from him, Singh said and added that he was brought to the police station and was put in a lock-up.

On Sunday afternoon when the accused got himself out of the lock-up on the pretext of using the toilet, he pushed Home Guard Constable Vinod Pathak and escaped with handcuffs on, the officer said.

He said that several police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The SP said Inspector Shobhit Shukla and constable Faheem Ahmed who were on the night duty were suspended and a case has been registered against Home Guards Constable Vinod Pathak in the matter.

Singh said SWAT and surveillance teams of the crime branch of police have been formed to apprehend the absconding smuggler.

