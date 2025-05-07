Jalaun (UP)), May 7 (PTI) Five members of a family, including an infant girl, were killed on Wednesday and two others were seriously injured when their car collided with a truck on the Bundelkhand Expressway, officials said.

According to police, the accident took place early in the morning when Brijesh (42), a resident of Motipur in Bahraich district, was travelling with his family towards Jhansi.

As their car reached near Girthan village, it is suspected that the driver dozed off, causing the vehicle to break through the road divider and enter the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled. Brijesh, his wife Preeti (40), their three-month-old daughter and son Ashutosh (13) and a relative died on the spot.

Two other passengers, identified as Manvi and Nanda, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the medical college in Orai for treatment, police said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, SHO Singh said, adding that the victims' family has been informed of the tragedy.

