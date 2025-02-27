Lucknow, Feb 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh government has received 3,65,268 applications for the allotment of liquor retail shops, generating Rs 1,987.19 crore in the processing fees so far, officials said on Thursday.

Given the high demand for the allotment of 27,308 liquor shops through e-lottery, the government has extended the application deadline till 5 PM on Friday, UP Excise Commissioner Adarsh Singh said.

He said that the initial deadline was set as February 27.

According to official data, applications have been received for various categories of retail liquor shops, including country liquor, composite shops, model shops, and 'bhaang' outlets.

"The e-lottery for shop allotment will be conducted on March 6, 2025, through an online portal to ensure transparency," Singh added.

