Lucknow, Mar 27 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow, on Thursday announced that a new recruitment drive will begin in April and May, with over 28,000 vacancies to be filled, according to an official statement.

In March alone, the board successfully completed the recruitment process for over 60,000 constables and more than 1,400 radio personnel. This effort aligns with the state's initiative to streamline police recruitment and implement a structured hiring calendar.

Over the past eight years, the Adityanath government has provided government jobs to nearly 8.5 lakh people, including over 2.14 lakh recruitments in the police department, it said.

Over the last eight years, the recruitment board has filled 2,14,468 positions in various ranks within the UP Police. This includes 34,832 women and 1,79,636 men. The recruitments covered 12,144 posts for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police), 780 posts for Platoon Commander, 1,48,222 posts for Constable (Civil Police), and 42,539 posts for Constable (PAC), it added.

Additionally, 516 posts for skilled sportspersons at the constable level were filled, including 178 women athletes.

"The upcoming recruitment process has been structured in alignment with the state government's roadmap. The board will begin accepting applications in late April or early May 2025. The Sub-Inspector level recruitment will include 4,242 posts for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police), 135 posts for Platoon Commanders (PAC), 60 posts for Platoon Commanders (Special Force), and 106 posts for Women Platoon Commanders in Badaun, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur -- a total of 4,543 vacancies," it said.

"At the constable level, recruitments will begin simultaneously for 15,904 posts in PAC, Special Force, and Women PAC, 3,245 posts in Civil Police, 71 posts for Mounted Police, and 2,833 posts for Jail Wardens' totalling 22,053 vacancies. In total, 26,596 vacancies will be filled in the near future," it added.

Additionally, 1,153 positions for Computer Operator Grade-A and 44 positions for Radio Assistant Operator will also be included in the April-May recruitment process. The recruitment drive will also include 91 posts for Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) under the sports quota, 372 posts for Constable (Civil Police), and 174 posts for Constable (PAC), according to the statement.

Document verification and sports skill tests for these positions will begin in the third week of April 2025.

The UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will soon provide detailed updates on its official website and social media platforms regarding these recruitments, it added.

